Brutal: Luchadora de UFC terminó con la cara destrozada
La ganadora del combate, Jessica-Rose Clark, se disculpó al enterarse del inminente casamiento de su oponente, Sarah Alpar.
Sarah Alpar nunca imaginó que las secuelas del combate ante Jessica-Rose Clark iban a afectar su boda. Es que la luchadora de UFC recibió un brutal nocaut que le dejó la cara toda magullada. Esto ocurrió a solo tres semanas de su casamiento.
Lo consigue! Por TKO en round 3 vence @missjessyjess #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/WPSkxCpp2u— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 19, 2020
I just want to let everyone know I'm doing fine and my nose is slightly broken. I'm disappointed in my performance, and a little sad, but I know I will come back stronger. I got my butt kicked but I know what I need to do now. This is a whole new level and I will be ready for what's to come for the next one. Thank you everyone for all their concerns, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement. I love you all and this isn't the end! Thank you @missjessyjess for taking this fight with me and congrats on your win tonight. You will always be someone I look up to and hope this is one of many wins for you. #UFCdebut #Toosweettribe #TeamTKO #AmericanElite #JacksonWinkMMA #fight #heart #debut