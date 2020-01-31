La agenda deportiva del fin de semana
Todos los partidos y eventos para mirar.
Sábado 1 de febrero
SUPERLIGA
17:35. Independiente - Rosario Central. TNT SPORTS
19:40. Atlético Tucumán - Defensa y Justicia. FOX SPORTS 2
19:40. Estudiantes - Unión. TNT SPORTS
21:45. Argentinos - Racing. FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
08:55. Granada - Espanyol. ESPN 3
11:45. Real Madrid - Atlético Madrid. ESPN 2
SERIE A
16:30. Sassuolo - Roma. ESPN
PREMIER LEAGUE
09:15. Leicester - Chelsea. ESPN 2
11:55. Liverpool - Southampton. ESPN
14:15. Manchester Unted - Wolverhampton Wanderers. ESPN
BUNDESLIGA
11:30 FSV Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich. FOX SPORTS
11:30. Borussia Dortmund - Union Berlin. FOX SPORTS 2
14:30. RB Leipzig - Borussia M'gladbach. FOX SPORTS
ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA
05:30. Garbiñe Muguruza - Sofia Kenin. ESPN
SEIS NACIONES
11:00. Gales - Italia. ESPN 3
13:30. Irlanda - Escocia
NBA
00:30. Portland Trail Blazers - Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN
22:30. Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics. ESPN 3
BOXEO DE PRIMERA
00:00. Luis Verón - Taras Shelestyuk. TYC SPORTS
SUPER RUGBY
19:30.Jaguares - Lions. ESPN
Domingo 2 de febrero
SUPERLIGA
17:35 River - Central Cordoba . FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
19:40 Lanús - Godoy Cruz. TNT SPORTS
19:40 Colon - Banfield. FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
21:45 Talleres - Boca. TNT SPORTS
NFL: SUPERBOWL LIV
19:00 San Francisco 49ers - Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN. FOX SPORTS
SERIE A
08:25 Juventus - Fiorentina. ESPN
10:55 Milan - Hellas Verona. ESPN
16:30 Udinese - Inter. ESPN
PREMIER LEAGUE
10:30 Burnley - Arsenal. ESPN 2
13:00 Tottenham - Manchester City. ESPN 2
BUNDESLIGA
11:30 FC Koln - Friburgo. FOX SPORTS
14:00 SC Paderborn - Wolfsburgo. FOX SPORTS
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
14:25 Sevilla - Alavés. ESPN
NBA
16:00 New Orleans Pelicans - Houston Rockets. ESPN +
ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA
05:30 Final masculina. ESPN
SEIS NACIONES
11:55 Francia - Inglaterra