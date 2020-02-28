La agenda deportiva del fin de semana
Sábado 29 de febrero
Superliga
17:30. Gimnasia - Atlético Tucumán. TNT SPORTS
19:40. River - Defensa y Justicia. FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
21:50. Central Córdoba - Banfield. TNT SPORTS
21:50. Godoy Cruz - Unión. FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
Primera Nacional
19:05. Belgrano - Deportivo Morón. DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
Serie A
10:55. Lazio - Bologna. ESPN
14:00. Udinese - Fiorentina. ESPN +
16:30. Napoli - Torino. ESPN
Liga de España
12:00. Valencia - Betis. DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
14:30. Leganés - Alavés. DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
Bundesliga
11:30. Borussia Dortmund - Freiburg. FOX SPORTS 2
11:30. Hoffenheim - Bayern Munich. FOX SPORTS
14:30. FC Koln - FC Schalke 04. FOX SPORTS 2
Premier League
12:00. Bournemouth - Chelsea. ESPN 3
14:15. Watford - Liverpool. ESPN 2
NBA
00:30. Denver Nuggets - LA Clippers. ESPN
Súper Rugby
10:00. Stormers - Blues. ESPN 2
12:00. Bulls - Jaguares. ESPN 2
Domingo 1 de marzo
Superliga
17:35. Aldosivi - San Lorenzo. TNT SPORTS
19:40. Lanús - Estudiantes. FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
19:45. Rosario Central - Arsenal. TNT SPORTS
21:50. Vélez - Argentinos. FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
Primera Nacional
21:00. Estudiantes (RC) - Atlanta. TYC SPORTS
Serie A
08:25. Milan - Genoa. ESPN 2
11:00. Lecce - Atalanta. FOX SPORTS
13:55. Cagliari - Roma. ESPN
16:30. Juventus - Inter. ESPN 2
Premier League
10:45Everton - Manchester UnitedESPN 2
Bundesliga
09:30. Unión Berlín - Wolfsburg. FOX SPORTS 2
11:30. RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen. FOX SPORTS 2
14:00. Werder Bremen - Eintracht Frankfurt. FOX SPORTS 2
Liga de España
07:55. Sevilla - Osasuna. ESPN
09:55. Athletic Bilbao - Villarreal. ESPN
11:55. Espanyol - Atlético Madrid. ESPN
14:30. Mallorca - Getafe. DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612
17:00. Real Madrid - Barcelona. DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610