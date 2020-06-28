En el Bella Vista Country Club, María Fassi, hija del presidente de Talleres volvió a tener una ronda final exitosa de 68 que sumados a los 64 a 73 y 69 de los primeros días suman 274 golpes 14 bajo par. 

Fassi sacó cuatro de ventaja a la estadounidense, Alexa Pano, segundo lugar del torneo.

 