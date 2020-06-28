María Fassi gana su primer título como golfista profesional
La mexicana ganó su primer torneo como profesional a un año de debutar. Se impuso en el Cooper Communities NWA Classic que se jugó en el Bella Vista Country Club en Arkansas.
En el Bella Vista Country Club, María Fassi, hija del presidente de Talleres volvió a tener una ronda final exitosa de 68 que sumados a los 64 a 73 y 69 de los primeros días suman 274 golpes 14 bajo par.
Fassi sacó cuatro de ventaja a la estadounidense, Alexa Pano, segundo lugar del torneo.
Arkansas alumna Maria Fassi (@MariaFassi0) wins her first event as a professional in Arkansas! Fassi finishes -14 and wins by four!— Women's All Pro Tour (@WAPTGolf) June 27, 2020
Watch her final putt and celebration! 🏆⛳️#WAPT #PathOfThePros pic.twitter.com/TiDSysDasW
It’s all smiles in Razorback Nation, first professional win is in the books. Thanks @womensallprotour for hosting an amazing event. To all my sponsors, thanks for believing in me and supporting me, I know this is the first of many! To my family and friends, thanks for encouraging me and making me be a better person and golfer. @olivialavy thanks for being in the bag this week, we had the must fun. And to the best cheerleading crew in town (my power rangers) y’all are the best in the game. @brittanylpriest @colehannahr 🖤🤍 #QVLP #FFTB