En el Bella Vista Country Club, María Fassi, hija del presidente de Talleres volvió a tener una ronda final exitosa de 68 que sumados a los 64 a 73 y 69 de los primeros días suman 274 golpes 14 bajo par.

Fassi sacó cuatro de ventaja a la estadounidense, Alexa Pano, segundo lugar del torneo.

Arkansas alumna Maria Fassi (@MariaFassi0) wins her first event as a professional in Arkansas! Fassi finishes -14 and wins by four!



Watch her final putt and celebration! 🏆⛳️#WAPT #PathOfThePros pic.twitter.com/TiDSysDasW