Sajad Gharibi, conocido como el Hulk iraní por su abultada contextura física (pesa 175 kilos y mide 1.8 metros), es un luchador con miles de seguidores en redes sociales, que a fines del año pasado se anunció como parte de Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), la compañía de boxeo -con nudillos al descubierto- más violenta y sangrienta del mundo.

No obstante, Hulk todavía no pudo subirse al ring, además de mantenerse alejado de sus redes por un largo tiempo (lo que llamó la atención), aunque en los últimos días volvió y emitió un comunicado: "Nunca debes rendirte; yo esta vez volví para vengarme de todos los que me invitaron a pelear, desde el Hulk brasileño hasta el polaco, que se arrepintió del desafío y se negó a luchar", comenzó el iraní, desafiante.