Mirá como se prepara para su primer combate el Hulk iraní
Conocido así por su impactante contextura física, Sajad Gharibi confirmó su primera pelea en BKFC para fin de año.
Sajad Gharibi, conocido como el Hulk iraní por su abultada contextura física (pesa 175 kilos y mide 1.8 metros), es un luchador con miles de seguidores en redes sociales, que a fines del año pasado se anunció como parte de Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), la compañía de boxeo -con nudillos al descubierto- más violenta y sangrienta del mundo.
You may fall for the problems of life many times, but you should never give up;I this time I came back to take revenge on all those who invited me to fight, from the Brazilian hulk to polish,who left after the challenge and refused to fight. I had promised not to be active on any of the social media untill the fight,but this time I will officially start my first fight with an organization in germany by the end of the year. Wishing the best to the people of Iran and all my fans. با توکل به خدا و با تمام قدرت قوی تر از قبل تمریناتم رو از سر گرفتم و هیچوقت متوقف نخواهم شد ، اینبار برای انتقام برگشتم از همه کسانی که من رو به مبارزه تهدید کردند از هالک برزیل تا لهستان ولی بعد از پذیرفتن چالش ، ترسوهای بزدل جا زدند و حاضر به رویارویی با من نشدند قبلاً قول داده بودم تا زمان فایت تو هیچ شبکه اجتماعی فعال نباشم اما ایندفعه کاملا قطعی اولین مبارزه ی خودم رو اواخر سال میلادی در آلمان انجام خواهم داد . با آرزوی سلامتی برای مردم ایران و تمام طرفدارانم در سراسر جهان
No obstante, Hulk todavía no pudo subirse al ring, además de mantenerse alejado de sus redes por un largo tiempo (lo que llamó la atención), aunque en los últimos días volvió y emitió un comunicado: "Nunca debes rendirte; yo esta vez volví para vengarme de todos los que me invitaron a pelear, desde el Hulk brasileño hasta el polaco, que se arrepintió del desafío y se negó a luchar", comenzó el iraní, desafiante.