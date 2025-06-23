TODOS LOS RESULTADOS DEL CUADRANGULAR:

-SÁBADO 21/06

JUJUY BÁSQUET (28) - SICA (56)
DUBA (39) - APRI (70)

DUBA (59) - JUJUY BÁSQUET (33)
SICA (57) -  APRI (36)

-DOMINGO 22/06

APRI (68) - JUJUY BÁSQUET (33)
SICA (61) - DUBA (52)

POSICIONES FINALES:

1º) SICA (Córdoba)

2º APRI (Uruguay)

3º DUBA (Bahía Blanca)

4º JUJUY BÁSQUET 

GALERÍA DE FOTOS:

SICA se quedó con el Cuadrangular de la Liga Nacional de básquet adaptado
