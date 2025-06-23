básquet
SICA se quedó con el Cuadrangular de la Liga Nacional de básquet adaptado
El equipo de básquet en silla cordobés dirigido por Juan Domínguez ganó los tres partidos disputados durante el fin de semana en el Polideportivo General Paz de la ciudad de Córdoba.
TODOS LOS RESULTADOS DEL CUADRANGULAR:
-SÁBADO 21/06
JUJUY BÁSQUET (28) - SICA (56)
DUBA (39) - APRI (70)
DUBA (59) - JUJUY BÁSQUET (33)
SICA (57) - APRI (36)
-DOMINGO 22/06
APRI (68) - JUJUY BÁSQUET (33)
SICA (61) - DUBA (52)
POSICIONES FINALES:
1º) SICA (Córdoba)
2º APRI (Uruguay)
3º DUBA (Bahía Blanca)
4º JUJUY BÁSQUET
GALERÍA DE FOTOS: