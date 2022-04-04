Trevor Noah fue el conductor de esta nueva entrega de los premios Grammy a la música, realizada este domingo a la noche la MGM Gran Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada.

Con momentos emotivos, como el homenaje al recientemente fallecido baterista de Foo Fighters: Taylor Hawkins y el mensaje enviado por el presidente de Ucrania: Volodímir Zelenskye, cuyas palabras al mundo fueron :

“¿Qué es más opuesto a la música que la guerra?”, dijo en un llamado a detener el ataque de Rusia contra su país. “Más de 400 niños han sido heridos y 153 han muerto y nunca los veremos dibujar. Nuestros padres están felices de despertarse cada mañana en refugios antibombas, pero vivos”, añadió. Y además señaló: “Nuestros músicos usan chalecos antibalas en lugar de smoking… Nosotros llenamos el silencio con la música, decir la verdad sobre la guerra es muy importante en las redes sociales y en la televisión. Denos su apoyo como puedan” agregó en un discurso de más de cinco minutos.

El colombiano J Balvin y la argentina María Becerra fueron los invitados destacados latinoamericanos, que pasaron por el escenario por el que también pasaron: Billie Eilish, Rachel Zegler, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Cynthia Erivo entre muchos otras primeras figuras de la música.

En Latinoamérica se pudo ver en la plataforma de streaming Paramount+ y en el canal de YouTube y la página web oficial de la organización.

Los premiados

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic - GANADORA

I Still Have Faith in You - ABBA

Freedom -Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Driver’s License - Olivia Rodrigo

Álbum del Año

We Are - Jon Batiste - GANADOR

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

Canción del Año

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic - GANADORA

Bad Habits -Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys ft Brandi Carlile

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat en colaboración con SZA

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber en colaboración con Daniel Caesar yGiveon

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Álbum pop latino

Mendó - Alex Cuba - GANADOR

Vertigo - Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores - Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua - Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos - Camilo

Revelación - Selena Gómez

Álbum de música urbana

El Ultimo Tour del Mundo - Bad Bunny - GANADOR

Afrodisíaco -Rauw Alejandro

José - J Balvin

KG0615 -KAROL GS

in Miedo (Del Amor y otros Demonios) - Kali Uchis

Álbum de rock latino o alternativo

Origen- Juanes - GANADOR

Deja - Bomba Estereo

Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico

Clambre- Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño - C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

“Daddy’s Home” - St. Vincent - GANADOR

“Shore” - Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” - Halsey

“Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed In Sunbeams” - Arlo Parks

Álbum regional mexicano y tejano

A mis 80 - Vicente Fernández - GANADOR

Antología de la Música Rancherra Vol. 2 -Aída Cuevas

Seis - Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal

Álbum Tropical

Salswing - Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta - GANADOR

En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa no hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola

Colega - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live I Perú - Tony Succar

Álbum Latin Jazz

Mirror, Mirror - Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes - GANADOR

The Sound Bronx History - Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farril yThe Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sexteto

El Arte del Bolero - Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

Pop Solo Performance

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo - GANADORA

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza - GANADORAS

I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber y Benny Blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga - GANADOR

‘Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

That’s Life - Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Álbum pop Vocal

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo - GANADOR

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Grabación de Dance/Electronic

Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol -GANADOR

Hero - Afrojack y David Guetta

Loom - Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo y Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It - Caribou

The Business - Tiësto

Mejor álbum de Dance/Electronic

Subconsciously - Black Coffee - GANADOR

Fallen Embers - Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

Álbum de Instrumental contemporáneo

Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti - GANADOR

Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker y Eric Marienthal

The Garden - Rachel Eckroth

At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ - Mark Lettieri

Presentación de rock

Making a Fire - Foo Fighters - GANADOR

Shot in the Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Presentación de Metal

The Alien - Dream Theater - GANADOR

Genesis - Deftones

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing the Tides - Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) - Rob Zombie

Rock Álbum

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1″ - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters - GANADOR

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Canción de Rock

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings of Leon

Distance - Mammoth Wvh

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War- Foo Fighters - GANADORA

Álbum de Música Alternativa

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent - GANADOR

Rhythm and Blues Performance

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber en colaboración con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic - GANADOR

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan - GANADOR

Traditional Rhythm and Blues Performance

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me - Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton yKenyon Dixon en colaboración con Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges en colaboración con Robert Glasper

Fight for You - H.E.R - GANADORA

How Much Can a Heart Take - Lucky Daye en colaboración con Yebba

Progressive Rhythm and Blues Album

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something to Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two - Lucky Daye - GANADOR

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder y Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales

Cruella

In The Heights

Dear Evan Hansen

One Night in Miami

Respect

Schmigadoon!

The United States vs Billie Holliday - GANADOR

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales

Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, compositores - GANADOR

Gambito de Dama – Carlos Rafael Rivera, compositor - GANADOR

Bridgerton de Kris Bowers, compositor

Duna de Hans Zimmer, compositor

The Mandalorian: Temporada 2 - Vol. 2 (Capítulos 13-16) de Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Canción de Rhythm and Blues

Damage- H.E.R.

Good Days - SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic - GANADORA

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Álbum de Rhythm and Blues

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan - GANADOR

Rap Performance

Family Ties - Baby Keem en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar - GANADOR

Up - Cardi B

My. Life - J. Cole en colaboración con 21 Savage yMorray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake en colaboración con Future yYoung Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

Melodic Rap Performance

Pride. Is. The. Devil - J. Cole en colaboración con Lil Baby

Need to Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X en colaboración con Jack Harlow

Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator en colaboración con Youngboy Never Broke Again y Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane - Kanye West en colaboración con The Weeknd y Lil Baby - GANADOR

Álbum Rap

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King’s Disease Iil - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator - GANADOR

Donda - Kanye West

Canción Rap

Bath Salts - (DMX en colaboración con Jay-Z y Nas

Best Friend -Saweetie en colaboración con Doja Cat

Family Ties - Baby Keem en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar

Jail - Kanye West en colaboración con Jay-Z - GANADORA

My. Life- J. Cole en colaboración con 21 Savage yMorray

Productor del año no clásico

Jack Antonoff - GANADOR

Roget Chahayed

Hit Boy

Ricki Reed

Mike Elizondo

Mejor álbum urbano latino

El último Tour del Mundo de Bad Bunny - GANADOR

Jose de J Balvin

KG0516 de Karol G

Sin Miedo del amor y otros demonios de Kali Uchis

Afrodisiaco de Rauw Alejandro

Interpretación Country en solitario

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton - GANADOR

Duo Country/Presentación grupal

If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean yCarrie Underwood

Younger Me - Brothers Osborne - GANADORES

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd y Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King y Miranda Lambert

Álbum Country

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall y Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood yJuanita - Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton - GANADOR

Mejor Canción Country

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

Cold- Chris Stapleton - GANADORA

Country Again- Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

Mejor artista nuevo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo - GANADORA

Saweetie