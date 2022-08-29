Este domingo por la noche se celebraron los MTV Video Music Awards en el Prudential Center, en la localidad de Newark, Nueva Jersey.

La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift obtuvo el mayor galardón de la noche, al videoclip del año, por "All Too Well'', en su versión de 10 minutos.

Además de llevarse distinciones por mejor video en formato largo y mejor dirección, anunció que el 21 de octubre lanzará un nuevo disco.

El álbum se titulará "Midnights", contará trece historias de noches sin dormir a lo largo de su vida y será su décima producción de estudio, tras "Folklore'' y "Evermore'', que debutaron hace dos años.

La ceremonia de entrega se rindió al espectáculo en directo con actuaciones en vivo espectaculares a cargo ﻿de Jack Harlow y Fergie o de J Balvin junto a Ryan Castro. Pero sobre el escenario no solo brillaron las colaboraciones sino también las actuaciones individuales.

Ese fue el caso de Lizzo que repasó algunos de sus mayores éxitos, de Blackpink que presentaron por primera vez en una gala de premios en suelo estadounidense su nueva canción Pink venom así como Nicki Minaj que recibió el premio MTV VMA Video Vanguard por toda su trayectoria en la que descató más su coreografía que su interpretación. Porque hasta sus lentillas de ojos claros impactaron a los espectadores y a todas las redes sociales.

Un premio a su carrera como el que recogería poco después Red Hot Chili Peppers. Ambos repetirían galardón en sus respectivos ﻿géneros: el hip hop y el rock. Quedaba claro que los viejos rockeros nunca mueren.

Ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny -- Rimas Entertainment *GANADOR

Drake -- OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- Columbia Records

Jack Harlow -- Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X -- Columbia Records

Lizzo -- Atlantic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Adele -- "Easy On Me" -- Columbia Records

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records *GANADOR

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Baby Keem -- Columbia Records

Dove Cameron -- Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *GANADOR

GAYLE -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto -- Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin -- Arista Records

SEVENTEEN -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO

September 2021: Griff -- "One Night" -- Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf -- "Sexy Villain" -- Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett -- "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" -- Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN -- "Rock With You" -- PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *GANADOR

January 2021: Mae Muller -- "Better Days" -- Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE -- "abcdefu" -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa -- "R U That" -- Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo -- "Tamagotchi" -- Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg -- "Chaise Longue" -- Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long -- "Baby Boo" -- Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii -- "Persuasive" -- Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd -- "One Right Now" -- Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd -- "LA FAMA" -- Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records

MEJOR POP

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- "traitor" -- Geffen Records

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg -- "From The D 2 The LBC" -- Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "WAIT FOR U" -- Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto -- "Big Energy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby -- "Do We Have A Problem?" -- Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *GANADOR

Pusha T -- "Diet Coke" -- G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

MEJOR ROCK

Foo Fighters -- "Love Dies Young" -- RCA Records

Jack White -- "Taking Me Back" -- Third Man Records

Muse -- "Won't Stand Down" -- Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Black Summer" -- Warner Records *GANADOR

Shinedown -- "Planet Zero" -- Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace -- "So Called Life" -- RCA Records

MEJOR ALTERNATIVA

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID -- "Enemy" -- KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW -- "emo girl" -- Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin -- "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" -- Arista Records *GANADOR

Panic! At The Disco -- "Viva Las Vengeance" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots -- "Saturday" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker -- "G R O W" -- MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

MEJOR LATINO

Anitta -- "Envolver" -- Warner Records *GANADOR

Bad Bunny -- "Tití Me Preguntó" -- Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G -- "MAMIII" -- Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee -- "REMIX" -- Republic Records

Farruko -- "Pepas" -- Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex -- "In Da Getto" -- Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

MEJOR R&B

Alicia Keys -- "City of Gods (Part II)" -- AKW

Chlöe -- "Have Mercy" -- Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. -- "For Anyone" -- RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B -- "No Love (Extended Version)" -- LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd -- "Out Of Time" -- XO / Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR K-POP

BTS -- "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY -- "LOCO" -- JYP Entertainment

LISA -- "LALISA" -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR

SEVENTEEN -- "HOT" -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids -- "MANIAC" -- JYP Entertainment

TWICE -- "The Feels" -- JYP Entertainment

VIDEO PARA BIEN

Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto -- "P*ssy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records *GANADOR

Rina Sawayama -- "This Hell" -- Dirty Hit

Stromae -- "Fils de joie" -- Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL METAVERSO

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR

BTS | Minecraft -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox -- Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber -- An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave -- Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite -- Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

MEJOR VIDEO DE LARGA DURACIÓN

Billie Eilish -- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters -- Studio 666 -- RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves -- star-crossed -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna -- Madame X - Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- driving home 2 u -- Geffen Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran -- "Bam Bam" -- Epic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Adele -- "Oh My God" -- Columbia Records

Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves -- "simple times" -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS -- "My Universe" -- Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS -- "Permission to Dance" -- BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *GANADOR

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd -- "Tears In The Club" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records

Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records

ROSALÍA -- "SAOKO" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

The Weeknd -- "Take My Breath" -- XO / Republic Records

GRUPO DEL AÑO

BLACKPINK

BTS *GANADOR

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone -- "Me Porto Bonito"

Beyoncé -- "Break My Soul"

Charlie Puth -- "Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)"

Doja Cat -- "Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)"

Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "Wait For U"

Harry Styles -- "Late Night Talking"

Jack Harlow -- "First Class" *GANADOR

Kane Brown -- "Grand"

Latto x Mariah Carey -- "Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled"

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"

Marshmello x Khalid -- "Numb"

Nicki Minaj -- "Super Freaky Girl"

Nicky Youre, dazy -- "Sunroof"

Post Malone with Doja Cat -- "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Rosalía -- "Bizcochito"

Steve Lacy -- "Bad Habit"

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Adele -- "30'

Bad Bunny -- "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever"

Drake -- "Certified Lover Boy"

Harry Styles -- "Harry's House" *GANADOR