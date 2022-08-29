MTV VMA 2022: todos los ganadores y presentaciones
Taylor Swift y Nicky Minaj, las estrellas de la noche. Harry Styles y Lil Nas X, con 3, y Red Hot Chili Peppers con 2, otros premiados.
Este domingo por la noche se celebraron los MTV Video Music Awards en el Prudential Center, en la localidad de Newark, Nueva Jersey.
La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift obtuvo el mayor galardón de la noche, al videoclip del año, por "All Too Well'', en su versión de 10 minutos.
Además de llevarse distinciones por mejor video en formato largo y mejor dirección, anunció que el 21 de octubre lanzará un nuevo disco.
El álbum se titulará "Midnights", contará trece historias de noches sin dormir a lo largo de su vida y será su décima producción de estudio, tras "Folklore'' y "Evermore'', que debutaron hace dos años.
La ceremonia de entrega se rindió al espectáculo en directo con actuaciones en vivo espectaculares a cargo de Jack Harlow y Fergie o de J Balvin junto a Ryan Castro. Pero sobre el escenario no solo brillaron las colaboraciones sino también las actuaciones individuales.
Ese fue el caso de Lizzo que repasó algunos de sus mayores éxitos, de Blackpink que presentaron por primera vez en una gala de premios en suelo estadounidense su nueva canción Pink venom así como Nicki Minaj que recibió el premio MTV VMA Video Vanguard por toda su trayectoria en la que descató más su coreografía que su interpretación. Porque hasta sus lentillas de ojos claros impactaron a los espectadores y a todas las redes sociales.
Un premio a su carrera como el que recogería poco después Red Hot Chili Peppers. Ambos repetirían galardón en sus respectivos géneros: el hip hop y el rock. Quedaba claro que los viejos rockeros nunca mueren.
Ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Bad Bunny -- Rimas Entertainment *GANADOR
Drake -- OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- Columbia Records
Jack Harlow -- Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X -- Columbia Records
Lizzo -- Atlantic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Adele -- "Easy On Me" -- Columbia Records
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records *GANADOR
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
Baby Keem -- Columbia Records
Dove Cameron -- Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *GANADOR
GAYLE -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto -- Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin -- Arista Records
SEVENTEEN -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO
September 2021: Griff -- "One Night" -- Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf -- "Sexy Villain" -- Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett -- "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" -- Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN -- "Rock With You" -- PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *GANADOR
January 2021: Mae Muller -- "Better Days" -- Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE -- "abcdefu" -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa -- "R U That" -- Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo -- "Tamagotchi" -- Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg -- "Chaise Longue" -- Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long -- "Baby Boo" -- Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii -- "Persuasive" -- Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd -- "One Right Now" -- Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd -- "LA FAMA" -- Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records
MEJOR POP
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- "traitor" -- Geffen Records
MEJOR HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg -- "From The D 2 The LBC" -- Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "WAIT FOR U" -- Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto -- "Big Energy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby -- "Do We Have A Problem?" -- Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *GANADOR
Pusha T -- "Diet Coke" -- G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
MEJOR ROCK
Foo Fighters -- "Love Dies Young" -- RCA Records
Jack White -- "Taking Me Back" -- Third Man Records
Muse -- "Won't Stand Down" -- Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Black Summer" -- Warner Records *GANADOR
Shinedown -- "Planet Zero" -- Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace -- "So Called Life" -- RCA Records
MEJOR ALTERNATIVA
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID -- "Enemy" -- KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW -- "emo girl" -- Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin -- "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" -- Arista Records *GANADOR
Panic! At The Disco -- "Viva Las Vengeance" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots -- "Saturday" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker -- "G R O W" -- MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
MEJOR LATINO
Anitta -- "Envolver" -- Warner Records *GANADOR
Bad Bunny -- "Tití Me Preguntó" -- Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G -- "MAMIII" -- Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee -- "REMIX" -- Republic Records
Farruko -- "Pepas" -- Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex -- "In Da Getto" -- Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
MEJOR R&B
Alicia Keys -- "City of Gods (Part II)" -- AKW
Chlöe -- "Have Mercy" -- Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. -- "For Anyone" -- RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B -- "No Love (Extended Version)" -- LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd -- "Out Of Time" -- XO / Republic Records *GANADOR
MEJOR K-POP
BTS -- "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY -- "LOCO" -- JYP Entertainment
LISA -- "LALISA" -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR
SEVENTEEN -- "HOT" -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids -- "MANIAC" -- JYP Entertainment
TWICE -- "The Feels" -- JYP Entertainment
VIDEO PARA BIEN
Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto -- "P*ssy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records *GANADOR
Rina Sawayama -- "This Hell" -- Dirty Hit
Stromae -- "Fils de joie" -- Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL METAVERSO
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR
BTS | Minecraft -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox -- Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber -- An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave -- Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite -- Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
MEJOR VIDEO DE LARGA DURACIÓN
Billie Eilish -- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters -- Studio 666 -- RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves -- star-crossed -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna -- Madame X - Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- driving home 2 u -- Geffen Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran -- "Bam Bam" -- Epic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Adele -- "Oh My God" -- Columbia Records
Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves -- "simple times" -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS -- "My Universe" -- Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
BTS -- "Permission to Dance" -- BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *GANADOR
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd -- "Tears In The Club" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records
Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records
ROSALÍA -- "SAOKO" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records
The Weeknd -- "Take My Breath" -- XO / Republic Records
GRUPO DEL AÑO
BLACKPINK
BTS *GANADOR
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone -- "Me Porto Bonito"
Beyoncé -- "Break My Soul"
Charlie Puth -- "Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)"
Doja Cat -- "Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)"
Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "Wait For U"
Harry Styles -- "Late Night Talking"
Jack Harlow -- "First Class" *GANADOR
Kane Brown -- "Grand"
Latto x Mariah Carey -- "Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled"
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"
Marshmello x Khalid -- "Numb"
Nicki Minaj -- "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicky Youre, dazy -- "Sunroof"
Post Malone with Doja Cat -- "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Rosalía -- "Bizcochito"
Steve Lacy -- "Bad Habit"
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Adele -- "30'
Bad Bunny -- "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever"
Drake -- "Certified Lover Boy"
Harry Styles -- "Harry's House" *GANADOR