Gloria Gaynor publicó un video en Tik Tok en donde muestra como lavarse las manos, una de las acciones más preventivas de combatir el coronavirus.

En el clip, de menos de 20 segundos, se puede ver a la artista estadounidense frente a un espejo frotandose las manos con agua y jabón. Todo lo realiza al ritmo de su conocida canción "I will survive" (Sobreviviré).

@gloriagaynor

It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing

♬ I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

La cantante, de 70 años, compartió también el video en su cuenta de Twitter, donde sumó millones de reproducciones y comentarios, convirtiendose en viral. Incluso, algunos usuarios imitaron su acción y Gloria retuiteó las publicaciones.