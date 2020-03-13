Gloria Gaynor publicó un video en Tik Tok en donde muestra como lavarse las manos, una de las acciones más preventivas de combatir el coronavirus.

En el clip, de menos de 20 segundos, se puede ver a la artista estadounidense frente a un espejo frotandose las manos con agua y jabón. Todo lo realiza al ritmo de su conocida canción "I will survive" (Sobreviviré).

La cantante, de 70 años, compartió también el video en su cuenta de Twitter, donde sumó millones de reproducciones y comentarios, convirtiendose en viral. Incluso, algunos usuarios imitaron su acción y Gloria retuiteó las publicaciones.

I love that people are taking part in the #washyourhands #iwillsurvivechallenge with me on TikTok like @_annalee30 did! Stay safe & healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more! ⁦@tiktok_us⁩ #covid19 #handwashing 👏🏽💖🎼 https://t.co/y32qTs0LAf — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 13, 2020

I love that even the team at ⁦@billboard⁩ Magazine are taking the 👏🏽💖🎼 #WashYourHands #IWillSurviveChallenge on ⁦TikTok, helping to encourage people to wash their hands for 20 secs to help everyone to stay safe & healthy! ⁦@tiktok_us⁩ https://t.co/qVD5bvRntp — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 12, 2020