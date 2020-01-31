Google Play: lanzan aplicaciones y juegos de descarga gratuita por unas horas
Es viernes y Android lo sabe. Por eso lanza una serie de ofertas de un montón de apps, juegos y paquetes de personalización que son pagos pero, que por unas horas o días, podés descargar gratis.
Aplicaciones
Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard
QR y escáner de código de barras PRO
Phone Cooler Pro | Cool & High Temperature
Super Fast Hot VPN Pro Vpn Proxy Master HubVPN
Autoroid - Automation Device Settings
Juegos
[VIP] Cash Knight - Finding my manager (Idle RPG)
T.D.Z. Robots Story - the Soviet Apocalypse
Vive o muere: Supervivencia Pro
Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
XTeam VIP - Idle & Clicker RPG
Color Link Deluxe VIP - Line puzzle Game
Legend Guardians - Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG
Cats King Premium - Battle Dog Wars: RPG Summoner
Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP)
Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium
Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD
Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG
Scary Granny Momo Zombi: Chapter Two Horror Game
Connect - Juego fresco y colorido
The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost
Personalización
The Lox Icon Pack (Light version)
Fuente: Xataka