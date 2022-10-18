Gran comienzo de Falcons en la Liga Argentina de Béisbol
El equipo de Villa Eucarística se impuso el fin de semana en los dos encuentros disputados sobre su similar de Pumas.
Se disputó la primera jornada de la Liga Argentina de Béisbol 2022.
RESULTADOS
CÓRDOBA / 15/10/2022
EN DOLPHINS CLUB
PUMAS 3
FALCONS 5
WP: Carlos Parra
LP: Humberto Martinez
ARBITRO: DIEGO MARTINEZ / LUIS PEREZ
CÓRDOBA / 16-10-2022
EN DOLPHINS CLUB
PUMAS 0
FALCONS 10
ARBITRO: DIEGO MARTINEZ PLANILLERA: ANALIA BARRIONUEVO
SALTA / 15-10-2022
EN POPEYE
AGUILAS 9
INFERNALES 10
ARBITRO: LARA MARTINEZ - LOPEZ PABLO
PLANILLERA: VIVIANA LEDESMA
SALTA / 16-10-2022
EN POPEYE
AGUILAS 5
INFERNALES 6
ARBITRO: LOPEZ PABLO - ANGEL ZENTENO
PLANILLERA: DOLORES RAMOS
POSICIONES
1.- FALCONS 2 2 0 0 1,000 15 3 12 2-0 0-0 0-0 2G
2.- INFERNALES 2 2 0 0 1,000 16 14 2 2-0 0-0 2-0 2G
3.- ÁGUILAS 2 0 2 0 0,000 14 16 -2 0-0 0-2 0-2 2P
4.- PUMAS 2 0 2 0 0,000 3 15 -12 0-0 0-2 0-0 2P