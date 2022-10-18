Se disputó la primera jornada de la Liga Argentina de Béisbol 2022. 

RESULTADOS 

CÓRDOBA / 15/10/2022 

EN DOLPHINS CLUB 

PUMAS 3 

FALCONS 5

WP: Carlos Parra

LP: Humberto Martinez

ARBITRO: DIEGO MARTINEZ / LUIS PEREZ 

CÓRDOBA / 16-10-2022

EN DOLPHINS CLUB

PUMAS 0 

FALCONS 10 

ARBITRO: DIEGO MARTINEZ  PLANILLERA: ANALIA BARRIONUEVO 

Gran comienzo de Falcons en la Liga Argentina de Béisbol

SALTA / 15-10-2022

EN POPEYE 

AGUILAS 9  

INFERNALES 10

ARBITRO: LARA MARTINEZ - LOPEZ PABLO 

PLANILLERA: VIVIANA LEDESMA 

SALTA / 16-10-2022

EN POPEYE 

AGUILAS 5 

INFERNALES 6  

ARBITRO: LOPEZ PABLO - ANGEL ZENTENO

PLANILLERA: DOLORES RAMOS

Gran comienzo de Falcons en la Liga Argentina de Béisbol

POSICIONES

1.- FALCONS 2 2 0 0 1,000 15 3 12 2-0 0-0 0-0 2G 

2.- INFERNALES 2 2 0 0 1,000 16 14 2 2-0 0-0 2-0 2G 

3.- ÁGUILAS 2 0 2 0 0,000 14 16 -2 0-0 0-2 0-2 2P 

4.- PUMAS 2 0 2 0 0,000 3 15 -12 0-0 0-2 0-0 2P