Jump onboard with @LewisHamilton for the 99th pole position of his career 🎥 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/2WRnQyTFLt

Guess we better start work on the 100 poles graphic after all! 😅pic.twitter.com/LNXLSwQyj5