Sudáfrica no se apiadó de Rumania, le ganó por 76-0, le asestó 11 tries y acumuló una goleada frente a Los Robles que poco pudieron hacer para evitar el abultado resultado.

SÍNTESIS

SUDÁFRICA: 1. Ox Nche, 2. Bongi Mbonambi (C), 3. Trevor Nyakane, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5.. Marvin Orie, 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Kwagga Smith, 8. Duane Vermeulen, 9. Cobus Reinach, 10. Damian Willemse, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Grant Williams, 15. Willie le Roux.

CAMBIOS: ST: 1´ Deon Fourie por Mbonambi y SG Snyman por Orie, 6´ Jaden Hendrike por Reinach, 17´ Faf de Klerk por Willemse, 20´ Steven Kitshoff por Nche y Frans Malherbe por Nyakane.

ENTRENADOR: Jacques Nienaber

RUMANIA: 1- Iulian Hartig, 2- Ovidiu Cojocaru, 3- Alexandru Gordas, 4- Adrian Motoc, 5- Marius Iftimiciuc, 6- Andre Gorin, 7- Vlad Neculau, 8- Cristian Chirica (C), 9- Gabriel Rupanu, 10- Hinckley Vaovasa, 11- Nicholas Onutu, 12- Taylor Gontineac, 13- Jason Tomane, 14- Tevita Manumua, 15- Marius Simionescu.

CAMBIOS: ST: 1´ Cristi Boboc por Neculau, 11´Thomas Cretu por Gordas, 12´ Stefan Iancu por Iftimiciuc, 14´ Damian Stratila por Gorin, 20´ Rob Irimescu por Cojocaru y Gabriel Pop por Tomane, 27´ Alin Conache por Gontineac.

ENTRENADOR: Eugen Apjok.

PUNTOS EN EL PRIMER TIEMPO: 2´ Try de Cobus Reinach (S), 6´ Try de try de Makazole Mapimpi convertido por Damian Willense (S), 8´ Try de Cobus Reinach convertido por Damian Willense (S), 11´ Try de Damian Willense convertido por él mismo (S), 23´ try de Cobus Reinach convertido por Damian Willense(S).

Resultado parcial: Sudáfrica 33-0 Rumania.

PUNTOS EN EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO: 2´Try de Deon Fourie (S), 12´ Try penal (S), 14´ Try de Grant Williams convertido por Damian Willemse (S), 21´try de Grant Williams convertido por Faf de Klerk (S), 23´ Try de Makazole Mapimpi (S), 28´ Try de Makazole Mapimpi convertido por Faf de Klerk (S), 33´ Try de Willie Le Roux (S).

AMONESTADOS: no hubo.

ÁRBITRO: Mathieu Raynal.

CANCHA: Stade de Bordeaux.