Mirá aquí la lista de nominados a los premios Oscar
La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el 25 de abril. Están nominadas "El agente topo" chilena como mejor documental y la canción de Laura Pausini: "Yo estoy" de la película "La vida por delante" con Sofía Loren
El anuncio de los candidatos a los premios Oscar 2021 estuvo a cargo de Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra, quienes anunciaron a los nominados de las 23 categorías.
La presentación se pudo seguir de las redes sociales (Facebook, Twitter y Youtube) de La Academia, así como en la página web Oscars.com y Oscars.org.
La ceremonia de la entrega de los premios donde se conocerán a los ganadores de los Oscars, está prevista para el 25 de abril.
Los nominados
Mejor película
The Father (El padre)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Judas y el Mesías negro)
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman (Mujer joven prometedora)
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (El juicio de los 7 de Chicago)
Mejor director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz protagónica
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman (Frangmentos de una mujer)
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor protagónico
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actor de reparto
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Hillbilly, una elegía rural)
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Mejor fotografía
Judas and the Black Messiah (Judas y el Mesías Negro)
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (El juicio a los 7 de Chicaco)
Mejor película internacional
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Better Days (China)
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Australia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Suecia)
Película de animación
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Diseño de vestuario
“Emma”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (La madre del blues)
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”
Mejor documental
Collective
Crip Camp
The mole agent (El agente topo, película chilena)
My octopus teacher (El maestro pulpo)
Time
Mejor cortometraje documental
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A love song for Latasha
Maquillaje y peinado
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Mejor canción original
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead (La vida por delante, con Sofía Loren) por Laura Pausini
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Diseño de producción
The Father
Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Mank
News of the world (Noticias del nuevo mundo)
Tenet
Mejor edición
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Guión original
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”
“Soul”
Guión adaptado
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
“The Father”
“Nomadland”
“One Night in Miami” (Una noche en Miami)
“The White Tiger”
Mejores efectos especiales
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Mejor película corta de animación
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes People”
Mejor película corta de acción real
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”