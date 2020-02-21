Dramático rescate de una mujer sepultada por una avalancha
Un snowboarder grabó el momento del rescate. Fue en las montañas de Verbier, Suiza. La otra esquiadora estaba a 70 metros de profundidad.
Se fue a practicar el deporte que lo apasiona, sin saber que ese día se iba a transformar en un verdadero héroe. Víctor Liebenguth -profesional en esta actividad- realizaba snowboard junto a un grupo de amigos en Verbier, Suiza, cuando vio cómo una avalancha aplastaba a un grupo de esquiadores. Inmediatamente se acercó para el lugar y comenzó con un dramático rescate. Todo quedó registrado por su cámara.
Avalanche in Verbier, Switzerland. Thursday 30th of January was a hard day, almost one meter of powder landed on a four weeks dry terrain, the avalanche risk was so high (4/5). We were riding some snug couloirs in @verbier area when we saw an important avalanche going down next door Creblet pass. Maybe 10 people riding at the same time, on the same face. No security precautions at all. Unfortunately two girls were snowboarding in the middle of the face and the avalanche hit them so hard. We were the first on site and immediately started to do the beacon research. We quickly found the first one, second one was 70m down the face and quickly rescued as well. While digging out the girls people around continued to ski in every directions and the inevitable happened, second avalanche hit the area and a third person got stocked in it. Fuck tat was scary. @verbier is the freeride mecca and everyone riding outside the slopes should have the right equipment, get informed of the conditions and more importantly get trained to mountain safety with institutes like @istaeducation to have the right reflex and knowledges. Usually not a big fan of watching that kind of content on the socials but I hope this will help a bit in motivating people to get educated. Here is a condensed 50s of the accident, think it’s enough. #gettrained #istaeducation #avalanche #verbier