Dániel Zsóri (Debrecen) contra Ferencváros / 16 de febrero

El gol con el que Daniel Zsori ha ganado el Premio Puskas 2019 😳pic.twitter.com/d6tvEyC2cD — Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) September 23, 2019

José Cifuentes (Ecuador) contra Estados Unidos / 8 de junio

This rocket from @FEFecuador's Jose Cifuentes is our Goal of the Day 🚀🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/QcJmnGJ624 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 8, 2019

Cristiane (Brasil) contra Australia / 13 de junio

From the ten candidates, you chose 🇧🇷Cristiane as your @Hyundai_Global #GoaloftheTournament from the #FIFAWWC! pic.twitter.com/CPuI6c88i6 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 18, 2019

Wayne Rooney (DC United) contra Orlando City / 27 de junio

Wayne Rooney siempre mostrando la calidad de jugador que es y hoy lo volvió a hacer sorprendiendo al arquero y poner así el primer gol del DC United sobre el Orlando City de Jhegson Méndez y Nani

pic.twitter.com/wm6RdtQMqD — TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) June 27, 2019

Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari Calcio) contra SPAL / 20 de octubre

Santiago Muñoz (México) contra Japón / 6 de noviembre

Emmanuele Zurlo (Italia) contra Suiza / 28 de noviembre

🎥 Tutti i gol degli #azzurri contro la Svizzera che ci hanno aperto le porte delle semifinali ⤵️#BeachSoccerWC #BeachSoccerhttps://t.co/HgMKK4hcZm — LND (@LegaDilettanti) November 29, 2019

Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona) contra RCD Mallorca / 7 de diciembre

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) contra Burnley / 7 de diciembre

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus de Turín) contra Sampdoria de Génova / 18 de diciembre