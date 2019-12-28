Los mejores goles del 2019 según FIFA
En su Sitio Oficial FIFA.com recopiló los tantos que sobresalieron en este año. Miralos.
Dániel Zsóri (Debrecen) contra Ferencváros / 16 de febrero
El gol con el que Daniel Zsori ha ganado el Premio Puskas 2019 😳pic.twitter.com/d6tvEyC2cD— Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) September 23, 2019
José Cifuentes (Ecuador) contra Estados Unidos / 8 de junio
Now THAT'S how you strike first in a #U20WC quarter-final 👏— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 8, 2019
This rocket from @FEFecuador's Jose Cifuentes is our Goal of the Day 🚀🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/QcJmnGJ624
Cristiane (Brasil) contra Australia / 13 de junio
🗳️ Hundreds of thousands of you voted!— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 18, 2019
From the ten candidates, you chose 🇧🇷Cristiane as your @Hyundai_Global #GoaloftheTournament from the #FIFAWWC! pic.twitter.com/CPuI6c88i6
Wayne Rooney (DC United) contra Orlando City / 27 de junio
Wayne Rooney siempre mostrando la calidad de jugador que es y hoy lo volvió a hacer sorprendiendo al arquero y poner así el primer gol del DC United sobre el Orlando City de Jhegson Méndez y Nani— TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) June 27, 2019
🎥 @MLS
pic.twitter.com/wm6RdtQMqD
Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari Calcio) contra SPAL / 20 de octubre
Santiago Muñoz (México) contra Japón / 6 de noviembre
Emmanuele Zurlo (Italia) contra Suiza / 28 de noviembre
🔥 Una SUPER rimonta 🔥— LND (@LegaDilettanti) November 29, 2019
🔝 Un SUPER Emmanuele #Zurlo 🔝
🇮🇹 Una SUPER ITALIA! 🇮🇹
🎥 Tutti i gol degli #azzurri contro la Svizzera che ci hanno aperto le porte delle semifinali ⤵️#BeachSoccerWC #BeachSoccerhttps://t.co/HgMKK4hcZm
Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona) contra RCD Mallorca / 7 de diciembre
🎨 ¡@LuisSuarez9 y el @FCBarcelona_es pintaron una OBRA DE ARTE! 🎨#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/FuCdexMMnx— LaLiga (@LaLiga) December 12, 2019
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) contra Burnley / 7 de diciembre
South #Korean footballer #Son-Heung-Min does an incredible solo run like #Maradona '86 to score for #Tottenham against Burnley in EPL ..#sonheungmin pic.twitter.com/sVoSgP5Aal— CA Amit Jain (@amitakjain) December 21, 2019