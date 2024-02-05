Premios Grammy: todos los ganadores de la ceremonia más importante de la música

La entrega número 66 de los Premios Grammy, organizada por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, tuvo lugar este domingo.

La ceremonia se llevó a cabo desde el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles. Además, una vez concluida la transmisión, la celebración de los Grammy está disponible para revivirla en HBO Max durante un período de dos semanas.

Taylor Swift se convirtió en la artista que más veces ha ganado el premio a Album del año, en esta edición se lo llevó su exitoso trabajo “Midnights". Miley Cyrus por su parte, se llevó dos Grammy por grabación del año y mejor interpretacion pop solista.

La entrega se caracterizó la fuerte presencia femenina en la listas de nominados y premiados : Lana del Rey, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monet, Doja Cat, Drake y la legendaria Joni Mitchel, Meryl Streep y Michelle Obama en distintas categorías se destacaron en la noche.

En la categoría en la que competía Fito Páez se registró uno de los empates de la noche entre Juanes con “Vida cotidiana” y Natalia Lafourcade con “De todas las flores”.

También los clásicos Joni MItchel y The Beatles tuvieron sus momentos especiales en la gala.

Lista de Ganadores:

Grabación del año

“Worship” — Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” — SZA

Álbum del año

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

the record — boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there‘s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Canción del año

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (Jon Batiste)

“Dance The Night” — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe (SZA)

“vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Productor del año, No clásico

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año, No clásico

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red” — Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish

“vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

“Thousand Miles” — Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace” — Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” — Labrinth con Billie Eilish

“Karma” — Taylor Swift con Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine” — SZA con Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor Grabación de Pop Dance

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” — Troye Sivan

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest For Fire — Skrillex

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” — Aphex Twin

“Loading” — James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before” — Disclosure

“Strong” — Romy y Fred again

“Rumble” — Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan

Mejor Álbum de Rock

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters

Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons — Metallica

This Is Why — Paramore

In Times New Roman… — Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Interpretación de Rock

“Sculptures of Anything Goes” — Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song” — Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius

“Rescued” — Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna" — Metallica

Mejor Interpretación de Metal

“Bad Man” — Disturbed

“Phantom of the Opera” — Ghost

“72 Seasons” — Metallica

“Hive Mind” — Slipknot

“Jaded” — Spiritbox

Mejor Canción de Rock

“Angry” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt (The Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” — Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness” — Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough” — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus (boygenius)

“Rescued” — Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear (Foo Fighters)

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

The record — boygenius

Did you know that there‘s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa

“Belinda Says” — Alvvays

“Body Paint” — Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It” — boygenius

“A&W” — Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why” — Paramore

Mejor Álbum de R&B

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn‘t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación de R&B

“Back to Love” — Robert Glasper con SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” — Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel” — Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill” — SZA

Mejor Interpretación de R&B Tradicional

“Simple” — Babyface con Coco Jones

“Lucky” — Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood” — Victoria Monét con Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning” — PJ Morton con Susan Carol

“Love Language” — SZA

Mejor Canción de R&B

“Angel” — Halle

“Back to Love” — Robert Glasper con SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” — Coco Jones

“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

“Snooze” — SZA

Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo

Since I Have a Lover — 6LACK

The Love Album: Off the Grid — Diddy

Nova — Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

SOS — SZA

Mejor Álbum de Rap

Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL — Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS — Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III — Nas

UTOPIA — Travis Scott

Mejor Interpretación de Rap

“Love Letter” — Black Thought

“Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Killer Mike on André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

“Players” — Coi Leray

Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” — Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

“Low” — SZA

Mejor Canción de Rap

“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (Drake & 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson (Killer Mike con André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Mejor Interpretación de Jazz

“Movement 18′ (Heroes)” — Jon Batiste

“Basquiat” — Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (Live)” — Adam Blackstone con The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

“But Not for Me” — Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

“Tight” — Samara Joy

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Quietude — Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks — Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa — Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Mejor Álbum Country

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin‘ In The Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers

“Buried” — Brandy Clark

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind” — Dolly Parton

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton

Mejor Álbum de Música Americana

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You‘re the One — Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner — Allison Russell

Mejor Álbum Folk

Traveling Wildfire — Dom Flemons

I Only See the Moon — The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] — Joni Mitchell

Celebrants — Nickel Creek

Jubilee — Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms — Paul Simon

Folkocracy — Rufus Wainwright

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

La Cuarta Hoja — Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 — AleMor

A Ciegas — Paula Arenas

La Neta — Pedro Capó

Don Juan — Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) — Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

SATURNO — Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO — Karol G

DATA — Tainy

Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Música Alternativa

MARTÍNEZ — Cabra

Leche De Tigre — Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana — Juanes (empate)

De Todas Las Flores — Natalia Lafourcade (empate)

EADDA9223 — Fito Páez

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejana)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma

Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical

Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy A Ti — Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico — Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA — Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así — Carlos Vives

Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys” — Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” — Ayra Starr

“Water” — Tyla

Mejor Álbum de Comedia

I Wish You Would — Trevor Noah

I’m an Entertainer — Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage — Chris Rock

Someone You Love — Sarah Silverman

What’s in a Name? — Dave Chappelle

Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narración y Narración de Cuentos

Big Tree — Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder — William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way of Being — Rick Rubin

It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism — Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times — Michelle Obama

Mejor Banda Sonora Compilatoria para Medios Audiovisuales

AURORA — Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie The Album — Artistas Varios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Artistas Varios

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 — Artistas Varios

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Weird — Al Yankovic

Mejor Banda Sonora Para Medios Visuales (Incluye Cine y Televisión)

Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans — John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson

Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales

“Barbie World” — De Barbie The Album (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua)

“Dance the Night” — De Barbie The Album (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” — De Barbie The Album (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” — De Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” — De Barbie The Album (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Video Musical

“I’m Only Sleeping” — The Beatles

“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” — Kendrick Lamar

“Rush,” — Troye Sivan

Mejor Película Musical

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) — De Brett Morgen

How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis Capaldi — De Joe Pearlman

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick Lamar — De Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie

I Am Everything (Little Richard) — De Lisa Cortés

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) — De Allen Hughes