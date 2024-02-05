Premios Grammy: todos los ganadores de la ceremonia más importante de la música
Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Karol G, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel y Travis Scott entre otros fueron los protagonistas de la 66ª gala de premiación.
La entrega número 66 de los Premios Grammy, organizada por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, tuvo lugar este domingo.
La ceremonia se llevó a cabo desde el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles. Además, una vez concluida la transmisión, la celebración de los Grammy está disponible para revivirla en HBO Max durante un período de dos semanas.
Taylor Swift se convirtió en la artista que más veces ha ganado el premio a Album del año, en esta edición se lo llevó su exitoso trabajo “Midnights". Miley Cyrus por su parte, se llevó dos Grammy por grabación del año y mejor interpretacion pop solista.
La entrega se caracterizó la fuerte presencia femenina en la listas de nominados y premiados : Lana del Rey, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monet, Doja Cat, Drake y la legendaria Joni Mitchel, Meryl Streep y Michelle Obama en distintas categorías se destacaron en la noche.
En la categoría en la que competía Fito Páez se registró uno de los empates de la noche entre Juanes con “Vida cotidiana” y Natalia Lafourcade con “De todas las flores”.
También los clásicos Joni MItchel y The Beatles tuvieron sus momentos especiales en la gala.
Lista de Ganadores:
Grabación del año
“Worship” — Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Álbum del año
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
the record — boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there‘s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Canción del año
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (Jon Batiste)
“Dance The Night” — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe (SZA)
“vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Productor del año, No clásico
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año, No clásico
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal
Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red” — Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
“vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
“Thousand Miles” — Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” — Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” — Labrinth con Billie Eilish
“Karma” — Taylor Swift con Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine” — SZA con Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación de Pop Dance
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest For Fire — Skrillex
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” — Aphex Twin
“Loading” — James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before” — Disclosure
“Strong” — Romy y Fred again
“Rumble” — Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
This Is Why — Paramore
In Times New Roman… — Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
“Sculptures of Anything Goes” — Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song” — Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Rescued” — Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna" — Metallica
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
“Bad Man” — Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera” — Ghost
“72 Seasons” — Metallica
“Hive Mind” — Slipknot
“Jaded” — Spiritbox
Mejor Canción de Rock
“Angry” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt (The Rolling Stones)
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” — Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Emotion Sickness” — Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age)
“Not Strong Enough” — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus (boygenius)
“Rescued” — Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear (Foo Fighters)
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
The record — boygenius
Did you know that there‘s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa
“Belinda Says” — Alvvays
“Body Paint” — Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It” — boygenius
“A&W” — Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why” — Paramore
Mejor Álbum de R&B
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn‘t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
“Back to Love” — Robert Glasper con SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU” — Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel” — Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Mejor Interpretación de R&B Tradicional
“Simple” — Babyface con Coco Jones
“Lucky” — Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood” — Victoria Monét con Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning” — PJ Morton con Susan Carol
“Love Language” — SZA
Mejor Canción de R&B
“Angel” — Halle
“Back to Love” — Robert Glasper con SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU” — Coco Jones
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“Snooze” — SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
Since I Have a Lover — 6LACK
The Love Album: Off the Grid — Diddy
Nova — Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
SOS — SZA
Mejor Álbum de Rap
Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL — Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS — Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III — Nas
UTOPIA — Travis Scott
Mejor Interpretación de Rap
“Love Letter” — Black Thought
“Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Killer Mike on André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
“Players” — Coi Leray
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
“Low” — SZA
Mejor Canción de Rap
“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace (Doja Cat)
“Barbie World” — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua)
“Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado (Lil Uzi Vert)
“Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (Drake & 21 Savage)
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson (Killer Mike con André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
“Movement 18′ (Heroes)” — Jon Batiste
“Basquiat” — Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live)” — Adam Blackstone con The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not for Me” — Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight” — Samara Joy
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Quietude — Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks — Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa — Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Mejor Álbum Country
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin‘ In The Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
“Buried” — Brandy Clark
“Fast Car” — Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind” — Dolly Parton
“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Música Americana
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You‘re the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell
Mejor Álbum Folk
Traveling Wildfire — Dom Flemons
I Only See the Moon — The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] — Joni Mitchell
Celebrants — Nickel Creek
Jubilee — Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms — Paul Simon
Folkocracy — Rufus Wainwright
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
La Cuarta Hoja — Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 — AleMor
A Ciegas — Paula Arenas
La Neta — Pedro Capó
Don Juan — Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) — Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
SATURNO — Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO — Karol G
DATA — Tainy
Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Música Alternativa
MARTÍNEZ — Cabra
Leche De Tigre — Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana — Juanes (empate)
De Todas Las Flores — Natalia Lafourcade (empate)
EADDA9223 — Fito Páez
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejana)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma
Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical
Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy A Ti — Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico — Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA — Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así — Carlos Vives
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys” — Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
“Rush” — Ayra Starr
“Water” — Tyla
Mejor Álbum de Comedia
I Wish You Would — Trevor Noah
I’m an Entertainer — Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage — Chris Rock
Someone You Love — Sarah Silverman
What’s in a Name? — Dave Chappelle
Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narración y Narración de Cuentos
Big Tree — Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder — William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being — Rick Rubin
It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism — Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times — Michelle Obama
Mejor Banda Sonora Compilatoria para Medios Audiovisuales
AURORA — Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie The Album — Artistas Varios
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Artistas Varios
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 — Artistas Varios
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Weird — Al Yankovic
Mejor Banda Sonora Para Medios Visuales (Incluye Cine y Televisión)
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans — John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales
“Barbie World” — De Barbie The Album (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua)
“Dance the Night” — De Barbie The Album (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” — De Barbie The Album (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” — De Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” — De Barbie The Album (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Video Musical
“I’m Only Sleeping” — The Beatles
“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out” — Kendrick Lamar
“Rush,” — Troye Sivan
Mejor Película Musical
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) — De Brett Morgen
How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis Capaldi — De Joe Pearlman
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick Lamar — De Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie
I Am Everything (Little Richard) — De Lisa Cortés
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) — De Allen Hughes